Welcome to Rose
Experience a unique ambiance in East Boston with International Tapas & Craft Cocktails, offering a diverse array of global flavors
Since our November 2023 debut, Rose has redefined dining with international tapas and handcrafted cocktails.
Our modern haven, adorned with roses, hand-painted murals, and vintage charm, merges restaurant, bar, and nightlife for an immersive experience.
Join us for a delightful blend of flavors and a vibrant atmosphere at the heartbeat of East Boston. Welcome to Rose.