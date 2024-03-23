Menu
Food Menu
Tapas
- Asian Style Wings$13.00
Sweet & spicy marinade. Sesame seeds, scallions
- Cachopo Milanese Sandwich$11.00
Milanese chicken, white fried cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli served with waffle fries
- Calamari$16.00
Banana peppers, jalapeños, marinara & lemon aioli
- Ceviche Rose$15.00
Shrimp citrus marinade, mango, cilantro and jalapeño, fried plantains chips
- Croquettes D' Pollo$9.50
Chicken, ham, white onion, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli
- Empanadas Argentinas$10.00
Ground beef, onion, peppers, chimichurri sauce & spicy aioli for dipping
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy white fish pickled red and white cabbage, jalapeño, carrot, mango, onion, cilantro, apple pico drizzled with avocado crema sauce
- Gambas Alajillo$15.50
Shrimp, guajilo peppers, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs
- La Rose Ribs$11.50
BBQ pork rubbed ribs baked for several hours
- Patatas Bravas$8.00
Bravas sauce, garlic aioli
- Teriyaki Meatballs$13.50
Beef meatballs, sweet spicy teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, green onion over bed of sweet plantain purée
- Wrapped Plantains$8.00
Bacon, mozzarella stuffed fried plantain, balsamic reduction
- Porkbelly Ceviche$18.00
- Burger Bite$17.00
Memory Lane
Entrées
Soups
Salads
Desserts
- Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
Dark chocolate cake layer with homemade vanilla bean cheesecake
- Crème Brûlée$10.50
Vanilla bean custard torched sugar topped with seasonal berries
- Panna Cotta$8.00
Vanilla bean molded cream topped with a forest of berry compete
- White Chocolate Tart$11.00
Fresh blueberries, white chocolate ganache, drizzled over a homemade sweet tart
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Eggs Benedict$15.00
English muffin, avocado, bacon or salmon, cherry tomato, poached eggs, Irish sauce, and potatoes
- Waffles Pan De Yuca$16.00
Chicken, sour starch, cheese, milk, eggs, maple syrup
- Tortilla Española$12.00
Onions, potatoes, sour cream, paprika, chive onion
- Grandma's Soup$9.00
Tomato and corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and chicken
- French Toast$12.00
Whipped cream, cherry syrup, blackberries, and raspberries
- Omelet$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato, avocado, sesame, marinara sauce, and potatoes
- Burrata Salad$12.00
Eggplant, cherry tomatoes, arugula, burrata cheese, and glazed balsamic
- Acai Bowl$12.00
Kiwi, strawberry, apple, granola, maple syrup
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Onions, avocado, tomato, cheese, jalapeño sauce, jalapeños, beef, and sunny eggs
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Eggs, tomato, cumins, onions, and garlic
- Croissant$11.50
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, arugula, sliced tomato, avocado, and scrambled egg
- Pancakes$12.00
Flour, eggs, milk, oil, maple honey, and powdered sugar
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Tomato, onions, salmon, avocado, olive oil, and poached eggs
Brunch Drinks
Late Night Menu
Late Night Tapas
