Rose
Food Menu
Tapas
Asian Style Wings
Sweet & spicy marinade. Sesame seeds, scallions$13.00
Barbacoa Rose$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Calamari
Banana peppers, jalapeños, marinara & lemon aioli$22.00
Ceviche Rose$15.00
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Coconut Octopus
coconut milk heavy cream green peppers plantain chips$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Croquettes D' Pollo
Chicken, ham, white onion, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli$10.50
Empanadas Argentinas
Ground beef, onion, peppers, chimichurri sauce & spicy aioli for dipping$12.00
Fish Tacos
Crispy white fish pickled red and white cabbage, jalapeño, carrot, mango, onion, cilantro, apple pico drizzled with avocado crema sauce$15.00
Gambas Alajillo
Shrimp, guajilo peppers, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs$15.50
Hawaiian Chicken Rolls$13.00
La Rose Ribs
BBQ pork rubbed ribs baked for several hours$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Mix Rose Basket$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Patatas Bravas
Bravas sauce, garlic aioli$8.00
Pork Belly Ceviche
Shrimp citrus marinade, mango, cilantro and jalapeño, fried plantains chips$15.00
Rose Shrimp Ceviche$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Memory Lane
Shrimp Scampi
Lemon garlic wine sauce, cherry tomato over fresh linguine$25.00
Chicken Vodka
Chicken cutlet, pancetta, onion, cream, marinara sauce over fresh penne$23.00
Chicken Piccata
Fresh chicken cutlets, lemon garlic wine sauce, mushroom, capers over fresh linguine$22.00
Farfalle Bolognese$20.00
Carbonara$20.00
Veggie Pasta$20.00
Chicken Alfredo$21.00
Shrimp Alfredo$24.00
Linguini Carbonara$20.00
Entrées
8 oz Filet Mignon
8 oz filet mignon, portabello mushrooms, asiago, garlic, arborio rice$42.00
12 oz Steak
12 oz. Steak, rustic french fries, arugula salad topped with chimichurri sauce$38.00
Honey Glazed Salmon
Over mashed potatoes, sautéed asparagus$30.00
Cachapo Milanese Sandwich$15.00
Rose Burger$17.00
Seafood Rice$28.00OUT OF STOCK
House Chicken$21.00
Soups
Salads
Desserts
Chocolate Cheesecake
Dark chocolate cake layer with homemade vanilla bean cheesecake$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Creme Brûlée
Vanilla bean custard torched sugar topped with seasonal berries$13.00
Panna Cotta
Vanilla bean molded cream topped with a forest of berry compete$13.00
Choco Flan
Fresh blueberries, white chocolate ganache, drizzled over a homemade sweet tart$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Tres Leches$13.00
Tiramisu$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Specials
Sides
Toppings
Sriracha Sauce$1.00
Frank’s Red Hot Sauce$1.00
Brava Sauce$1.00
Tabasco Sauce$1.00
Chipotle Sauce$1.00
Chimi Churri Sauce$1.00
Ketchup$1.00
Garlic Aioli$1.00
Mayonaise$1.00
Ranch$1.00
Honey Mustard$1.00
Tartar Sauce$1.00
Marinera$1.00
BBQ$1.00
Balsamic Dressing$1.00
Rose BBQ Sauce$1.00
Halloumi Dressing$1.00
Caesar Dressing$1.00
Honey - For Salmon$1.00
Avocado Sauce - For Fish Tacos$1.00
Sweet Red Chili - For Chicken Wings$1.00
blue cheese sauce$1.00