Rose
Food Menu
Tapas
- Asian Style Wings$13.00
Sweet & spicy marinade. Sesame seeds, scallions
- Cachopo Milanese Sandwich$11.00
Milanese chicken, white fried cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli served with waffle fries
- Calamari$16.00
Banana peppers, jalapeños, marinara & lemon aioli
- Ceviche Rose$15.00
Shrimp citrus marinade, mango, cilantro and jalapeño, fried plantains chips
- Croquettes D' Pollo$9.50
Chicken, ham, white onion, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli
- Empanadas Argentinas$10.00
Ground beef, onion, peppers, chimichurri sauce & spicy aioli for dipping
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy white fish pickled red and white cabbage, jalapeño, carrot, mango, onion, cilantro, apple pico drizzled with avocado crema sauce
- Gambas Alajillo$15.50
Shrimp, guajilo peppers, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs
- La Rose Ribs$11.50
BBQ pork rubbed ribs baked for several hours
- Patatas Bravas$8.00
Bravas sauce, garlic aioli
- Teriyaki Meatballs$13.50
Beef meatballs, sweet spicy teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, green onion over bed of sweet plantain purée
- Wrapped Plantains$8.00
Bacon, mozzarella stuffed fried plantain, balsamic reduction
- Porkbelly Ceviche$18.00
- Burger Bite$17.00
Memory Lane
Entrées
Soups
- Creamy Butternut Squash$8.00
Sriracha, cream, cilantro, sour cream
- Creamy Potato Basil$7.00
Panceta Parmesan cheese cream, fresh basil topped with croutons
Salads
Desserts
- Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
Dark chocolate cake layer with homemade vanilla bean cheesecake
- Crème Brûlée$10.50
Vanilla bean custard torched sugar topped with seasonal berries
- Panna Cotta$8.00
Vanilla bean molded cream topped with a forest of berry compete
- White Chocolate Tart$11.00
Fresh blueberries, white chocolate ganache, drizzled over a homemade sweet tart