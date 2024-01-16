Rose
Food Menu
Tapas
- Asian Style Wings
Sweet & spicy marinade. Sesame seeds, scallions$13.00
- Barbacoa Rose$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
- Calamari
Banana peppers, jalapeños, marinara & lemon aioli$22.00
- Ceviche Rose$15.00
- Coconut Octopus
coconut milk heavy cream green peppers plantain chips$22.00
- Croquettes D' Pollo
Chicken, ham, white onion, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli$12.00
- Empanadas Argentinas
Ground beef, onion, peppers, chimichurri sauce & spicy aioli for dipping$12.00
- Fish Tacos
Crispy white fish pickled red and white cabbage, jalapeño, carrot, mango, onion, cilantro, apple pico drizzled with avocado crema sauce$14.00
- Gambas Alajillo
Shrimp, guajilo peppers, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs$15.50
- Hawaiian Chicken Rolls$13.00
- La Rose Ribs
BBQ pork rubbed ribs baked for several hours$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mix Rose Basket$15.00
- Patatas Bravas
Bravas sauce, garlic aioli$8.00
- Pork Belly Ceviche
Shrimp citrus marinade, mango, cilantro and jalapeño, fried plantains chips$15.00
- Rose Shrimp Ceviche$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Memory Lane
- Shrimp Scampi
Lemon garlic wine sauce, cherry tomato over fresh linguine$23.00
- Chicken Vodka
Chicken cutlet, pancetta, onion, cream, marinara sauce over fresh penne$21.00
- Chicken Piccata
Fresh chicken cutlets, lemon garlic wine sauce, mushroom, capers over fresh linguine$21.00
- Farfalle Bolognese$18.00
- Carbonara$20.00
- Veggie Pasta$20.00
- Chicken Alfredo$21.00
- Shrimp Alfredo$23.00
- Linguini Carbonara$18.00
Entrées
- Risotto D Filet Mignon
8 oz filet mignon, portabello mushrooms, asiago, garlic, arborio rice$26.00
- Steak
12 oz. Steak, rustic french fries, arugula salad topped with chimichurri sauce$32.00
- Honey Glazed Salmon
Over mashed potatoes, sautéed asparagus$24.00
- Cachapo Milanese Sandwich$15.00
- Rose Burger$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Rice$25.00
Soups
Salads
Desserts
- Chocolate Cheesecake
Dark chocolate cake layer with homemade vanilla bean cheesecake$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crème Brûlée
Vanilla bean custard torched sugar topped with seasonal berries$13.00
- Panna Cotta
Vanilla bean molded cream topped with a forest of berry compete$13.00
- Choco Flan
Fresh blueberries, white chocolate ganache, drizzled over a homemade sweet tart$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tres Leches$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiramisu$13.00
Specials
Sides
Toppings
- Sriracha Sauce$1.00
- Frank’s Red Hot Sauce$1.00
- Brava Sauce$1.00
- Tabasco Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Sauce$1.00
- Chimi Churri Sauce$1.00
- Ketchup$1.00
- Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Mayonaise$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Tartar Sauce$1.00
- Marinera$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Balsamic Dressing$1.00
- Rose BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Halloumi Dressing$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Honey - For Salmon$1.00
- Avocado Sauce - For Fish Tacos$1.00
- Sweet Red Chili - For Chicken Wings$1.00